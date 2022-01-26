Siva Prasad Parcha, M.D., hospitalist/internal medicine physician with USA Health, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about high blood pressure.
Dr. Parcha answers the following questions in the clip:
- What is hypertension? What do the blood pressure numbers mean?
- What are the potential complications of high blood pressure?
- High blood pressure is more prevalent in the South. What are the main reasons for that?
- How often should people be screened for hypertension?
The following information was provided by USA Health:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypertension (or high blood pressure) is a leading cause of stroke, heart attack and kidney failure.
The CDC’s most recent Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System finds that 10 of the 13 states with the highest rates of hypertension are in the South. The main reasons are diet, race, obesity, medication and follow-up nonadherence, smoking, alcohol and drug use.
Adults 40 years or older and adults at increased risk for hypertension should be screened every year. People at increased risk include African Americans, people with high-normal blood pressure, or people who are overweight or obese.
Screening less frequently (every 3-5 years) is appropriate for adults aged 18 to 39 years, not at increased risk for hypertension, and with a prior normal blood pressure reading.
Link for more info: https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/about.htm
