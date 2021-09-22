We continue our healthy living segments with USA Health. Elizabeth A. Park, M.D., Radiologist with USA Health, joined Jiani in the studio to talk about the importance of routine mammograms.
USA Health Breast Care Center is located at the Strada Patient Care Center.
1601 Center Street, Suite G
Mobile, AL 36604
Phone: (251) 415-1660
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.