Maternal Health Awareness Day is January 23, 2022. It’s a day to recognize the urgency of the country's maternal mortality crisis and how we can work together to reverse its course.
We spoke to Mimi Munn, M.D., chair of obstetrics and gynecology at the USA College of Medicine and maternal-fetal medicine physician at USA Health about ways mothers can stay healthy during pregnancy.
For more information, watch the clip or visit this website.
