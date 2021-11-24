Donnelly Howard, M.D., Internal Medicine Physician at USA Health Mobile Diagnostic Center, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about mental health during the holidays.
She answers the following questions:
- How can the holidays affect mental health? Especially with many people coming together this year after a year and a half of pandemic-forced distance.
- Why is it important to prioritize your mental health during the holiday season?
- What are some tips people can practice to prepare for family gatherings?
For more information, visit this website.
