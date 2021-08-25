We continue our Healthy Living series with USA Health. Joe spoke with William Hixson, M.D. who is a Radiation oncologist at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is coming up in September. Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer diagnosed in men, and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men, after lung cancer. In the clip above, Dr. Hixson explains when to start screening and main risk factors.
For more information, visit USA Health online.
USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute
1660 Springhill Avenue
Mobile, AL 36604
USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute – Fairhope
1047 Fairhope Avenue
Fairhope, AL 36532
Phone: 251-665-8000
Website: https://www.usahealthsystem.com/locations/mitchell-cancer-institute
