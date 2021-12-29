We continue our healthy living segments with USA Health. Pediatric Surgeon Katrina Weaver, M.D. joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about pediatric bariatric surgery. She answers the questions below in the clip.
- What is obesity and why does your team care so much about it?
- What is pediatric bariatric surgery?
- Who is a candidate for weight loss surgery?
- How does bariatric surgery work?
- How long is the recovery?
- What are the long-term impacts of the surgery?
- Where can I get more information?
For more information, visit this website.
