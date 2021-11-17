The pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available to children age 5 and up at USA Health Strada Patient Care Center on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in partnership with Children’s & Women’s Hospital.
Another Saturday vaccine event, also from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., is planned on Dec. 11 at Strada Patient Care Center, at 1601 Center St. in Mobile. The Pfizer vaccine will also be available for those age 12 and up at the Saturday clinics.
To self-schedule a pediatric COVID vaccine appointment at a Saturday event visit https://phreesia.me/COVIDOutreach
Pediatric vaccine at Expo Hall during extended hours
USA Health offers the pediatric vaccine at its drive-through site at Expo Hall off Lawrence Street in downtown Mobile from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those age 12 and up, the pediatric vaccine will require two doses given at least three weeks apart.
Children and anyone else who receives the first dose of the vaccine this week (Nov. 15-20) will be eligible for the second dose in early December, meaning they could have full immunity before the traditional winter break from school when many families travel.
To self-schedule a pediatric COVID vaccine appointment on a week day, please go to usahealthvaccines.com
USA Health continues to provide first, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 for those age 12 and up at its drive-through location at Expo Hall. Since Dec. 15, 2020, more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine have been provided by the region’s only academic health system to those who qualify.
