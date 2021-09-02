We continue our Heathy Living with USA Health Segments on Studio10. Shelia Ross, DNP, director of the stroke center at USA Health University Hospital, joined Joe on the show to talk about stroke awareness.
For more great health tips, visit their website. https://www.usahealthsystem.com/
