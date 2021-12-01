We continue our healthy living segments with USA Health. Medical Oncologist Thomas Butler, M.D. joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about supportive care in cancer and for cancer patients. Dr. Butler explained what supportive care is and how it can help patients live life to the fullest.
Find more information about the Mitchell Cancer Institute at usamci.com.
