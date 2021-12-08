We continue our healthy living segments with USA Health. Joe spoke with Larry Mellick, M.D., Chief of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, at USA Health. In the clip above, Dr. Mellick answers these questions:
- Testicle pain is a complaint that we see in the pediatric emergency department several times per week. Testicular torsion is the most important associated emergency. While it can be a sensitive and embarrassing topic for boys, it is important to discuss because the longer the patient waits to go to the emergency room, the greater chance that the young man will end up losing the testicle from lack of blood flow and oxygen.
- What are the symptoms/signs of testicular torsion?
- How does testicular torsion happen?
- Why is it important for patients to go to the ER immediately if they are experiencing testicle pain?
- How is testicular torsion diagnosed, and what is the treatment?
- What is your advice for parents of boys? How can they encourage conversation with their sons about this topic?
