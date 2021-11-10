The following information was provided by USA Health:
USA Health is transforming medicine along the Gulf Coast to care for the unique needs of our community. Our team of doctors, advanced care providers, nurses, therapists and researchers provide the region’s most advanced multiple facilities, including Children’s & Women’s Hospital, the Mitchell Cancer Institute, University Hospital and the Strada Patient Care Center.
The USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute is sponsoring an event on the USA campus Thursday, Nov. 18 – The Great American Smokeout – in conjunction with the national campaign.
- It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center Amphitheater.
- Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide.
- We are targeting students, but we want everyone in the community to know about the dangers of smoking and how quitting can improve your health immediately.
- For people who want to quit, there are resources available, such as QuitNow Alabama and the Truth Initiative.
- For people with symptoms of lung cancer, the MCI offers the area’s only Monarch robotic bronchoscopy for diagnosing lung nodules quickly and accurately. We also offer chemo, radiation and immunotherapy as treatment options.
For more information, visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.