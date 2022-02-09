In today's 'Healthy Living', we explore The Mediterranean Diet, also known as the "Plant Forward Diet" with Dr. Robert Israel from USA Health.
Click on the link to see the answers to questions like:
-Where did this diet get its name?
-What health benefits does it provide?
-What is allowed and not allowed in this diet?
-How does it compare to popular low-carb diets?
Also, USA Health provided this link to learn more about the Mediterranean Diet on the Harvard School of Public Health website.
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/healthy-weight/diet-reviews/mediterranean-diet/
