June is Men’s Health Month. Dr. Tara Bryant, Chief Medical Health Officer from Viva Health, joined us on Studio10 with a look the top 5 ways for men get healthy and stay healthy.
The following questions and answers were provided by Viva Health:
Now that warmer weather is here, more people are getting outside and that helps address two of the top 5 ways to improve health:
•Number 1 is making healthier food choices
•Number 2 is staying active
Making healthier food choices is easier in the summer with so many fruits and vegetables available. When grilling, choose leaner meats such as flank steak, sirloin, T-bone steak and tenderloin. Grill skinless, white meat chicken or ground turkey breast instead of fattier ground been. Pork chops or tenderloin are a great option, and so is fish, like salmon, tuna, mahi mahi, or tilapia.
Going for an early morning or evening walk with the family when it’s not as hot is a great way to stay active. Visit the neighborhood pool or get in a game of whiffle ball.
Q: These are all great ideas. What is number 3 on the list?
A: Stop smoking! I know this is easier said than done but once you make up your mind to stop, avoid places where you used to smoke and try going to more places where smoking isn’t allowed. Tell your family and friends that you are quitting so they can help hold you accountable. Ask them to support you by not smoking around you and not offering you cigarettes. Throw out all your cigarettes, lighters, and ashtrays. Many daily smokers are used to holding a cigarette, so stock up on lollipops, sugar-free gum, carrots, and celery sticks to help with the frequent motion. Also, talk to your health care provider about nicotine replacement methods such as the nicotine patch, gum, and lozenges, they can be purchased over the counter at your local pharmacy.
Q: Speaking of talking to a health care provider, are there any other reasons men should be paying a visit to their doctor?
A: Yes! That brings us to number 4. Getting a yearly checkup is important to help prevent diseases from occurring or to catch a disease early on when treatment is most effective. Even if you don’t feel sick, getting tested for high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and cancers such as colon or prostate is so important.
Q: You mentioned ways to improve physical health, but what about mental health.
A: The fifth and final component of getting and staying healthy is seeking help for mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, or substance abuse is crucial. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health and men tend to hide it when they aren’t feeling well and are struggling emotionally. Do not feel ashamed about speaking with a doctor if you’re suffering.
