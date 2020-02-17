Join Infirmary Health and Fox10 for a FREE full cholesterol screening, blood pressure and weight check.

• Fasting not required

• Simple finger stick with results in 5 minutes

• On-site review of results with a healthcare professional

THREE LOCATIONS

ProHealth

166 Mobile Infirmary Blvd

Mobile, AL 36604

*Free for the first 100 people

Thomas Fitness Center

212 Hospital Drive, Suite A

Fairhope, AL 36532

*Free for the first 100 people

North Baldwin Fitness Center

2115 Hand Avenue

Bay Minette, AL 36507

*Free for the first 50 people

And at the North Baldwin Fitness Center screening, guests will have the opportunity to tour the new Cardiac Rehab facility.

Find them on Facebook or visit infirmaryhealth.org for more information.

