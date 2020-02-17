Join Infirmary Health and Fox10 for a FREE full cholesterol screening, blood pressure and weight check.
• Fasting not required
• Simple finger stick with results in 5 minutes
• On-site review of results with a healthcare professional
THREE LOCATIONS
ProHealth
166 Mobile Infirmary Blvd
Mobile, AL 36604
*Free for the first 100 people
Thomas Fitness Center
212 Hospital Drive, Suite A
Fairhope, AL 36532
*Free for the first 100 people
North Baldwin Fitness Center
2115 Hand Avenue
Bay Minette, AL 36507
*Free for the first 50 people
And at the North Baldwin Fitness Center screening, guests will have the opportunity to tour the new Cardiac Rehab facility.
Find them on Facebook or visit infirmaryhealth.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.