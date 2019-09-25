Infirmary Cancer Care, in conjunction with Fox 10 and Quest Diagnostics, will be hosting free prostate screenings for the first 100 men at each locations. The screenings will take place at ProHealth, the North Baldwin Fitness Center and the Thomas Hospital Fitness Center on Friday, September 27, from 8 – 11 a.m. A simple blood draw will be performed, and fasting is not required.
The chance of having prostate cancer rises rapidly after age 50. About six in 10 cases of prostate cancer are found in men older than 65. Screening is important, and Infirmary Cancer Care is here to support you.
Infirmary Cancer Care, an affiliate of Infirmary Health, is located at Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary and Thomas Hospital. Patients and referring physicians can call 251-435-CARE or visit infirmarycancercare.org for more information.
