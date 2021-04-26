JAC of All Trades Owner Courtney Matthews joined us on Studio10 to talk about her line of NK Sea Moss.
Here's what she sent about the benefits of sea moss for the skin:
"Sea Moss has an antibacterial, antimicrobial, antiviral and anticoagulant activities. High in sulpher sea moss produces high beauty results getting rid of unwanted spots, blackheads and helps with skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis."
For more info email cmatthews20@yahoo.com
Or call 225-888-9335
