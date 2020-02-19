Newness of Life Outreach is partnering with AltaPointe Health to host a workshop on March 14 dealing with mental health in the African American community.
The event is free, open to the public, and hopes to break down the stigma associated with mental health and seeking treatment.
Larry Jackson from Newness of Life Outreach and Tamieka Martin from AltaPointe Health joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it.
Mental Health Workshop
Sat., March 14, from 9 – 1 p.m.
Newness of Life Outreach Center in Mobile.
755 Lakeside Drive W # F, Mobile, AL 36693
(251) 660-2900
