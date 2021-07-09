In early June, Mission Fitness hosted it first 'Sweat for Equity' event. The initiative was to give back to the African American community on the Gulf Coast.
Through the efforts of their members and greater community, Mission Fitness raised a staggering $17,000 that will fully benefit Community Connect and the community they serve.
Mission Fitness is a local, woman-owned fitness studio in Mobile, Alabama offering classes both In-Studio + Live Stream. Class methods include Pilates, Cycling, Rowing, Reformer, TRX, Barre, HIIT, Yoga, Private Training, Open Gym and Childcare. Members also have access to a library of 400+ classes they can access On Demand.
Mission is a 4x Nappie Award winning studio of kick ass classes, killer instructors, epic playlists and champions of community. We believe in the power of unity, the creation of positivity and the importance of a post workout high five. When you join Mission you truly “Sweat for Good."
Community Connect CDC is a non-profit organization established for the purpose of cultivating relationships and advocating for residents in a distressed community in Mobile County, Alabama. The CDC takes a “whole person” approach with a concentration on improving and enriching the physical environment, as well as supporting the spiritual and social well-being of participants. In short, CC is committed to educating, mentoring, counseling and feeding the children of Trinity Gardens.
Location
2467 Victory Ave
Mobile, AL 36617
For more information, visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.