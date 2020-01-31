Mobile Infirmary Emergency Saraland is Infirmary Health’s second freestanding emergency department. Located in North Mobile County, this 24 hour, 7 days a week facility will have all of the same services you expect from a standard emergency department. The 22,000 square foot facility has 12 exam rooms, two trauma bays, as well as an in-house laboratory and imaging department complete with MRI, CT, X-ray and ultrasound equipment. It fills the gap for emergency care not only in Saraland but for all of North Mobile County, including Creola, Citronelle, Satsuma and Chickasaw.
The new building adjoins the existing Infirmary Medical Plaza located at 95 Shell St., on the northwest side of the intersection of I-65 and Hwy. 158, which houses Diagnostic & Medical Clinic Northside and Industrial Medical Clinic Northside.
The construction on this project began in November 2018, and the facility expects to see patients in February 2020. Infirmary Health’s commitment to our communities includes Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital in Fairhope and North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette. The growing number of families in North Mobile County can save important driving time in the case of an emergency by receiving care in Saraland.
A few healthcare needs that may require emergency care at Mobile Infirmary Emergency
include
- Abdominal pain
- Confusion
- Coughing blood
- Drug overdoes
- Head injury
- Seizures
- Severe burns
- Severe chest pain
- Severe vomiting and/or diarrhea
- Shortness of breath
- Spinal injuries
- Sudden vision changes
- Uncontrollable bleeding
If your healthcare need isn’t life-threatening but requires immediate care, urgent care may be a more appropriate option. Those needs may include
- Fever
- Ear pain
- Painful urination
- Persistent diarrhea
- Sore throat
- Vomiting
- Mild asthma
- Minor burns
- Rashes and other skin irritations
- Animal bites
- Dehydration
- Lacerations
- Infections
- Sprains
- Nose bleeds
For locations and more information visit:
https://www.infirmaryhealth.org/
https://www.infirmaryhealth.org/hospitals/mobile-infirmary-emergency-saraland
