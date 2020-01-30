Since 1910, generations of legacies have been born at Mobile Infirmary. Mobile Infirmary Family Plaza is one of three Infirmary Health birth centers. It features large, spacious delivery rooms that are comfortable for the whole family. Mobile Infirmary also practices skin-to-skin between mothers and babies immediately after birth. This technique helps enhance the immediate connection between mothers and babies. Each room is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment for a safe delivery, and unplanned C-sections can be easily accommodated in the OB operating rooms, which are located inside the birth center.
The birth center also offers classes on childbirth, lactation and has a program in conjunction with the fitness center for new moms. Available during pregnancy and for three months post-delivery, this medically based program helps moms-to-be and new mothers increase their energy, flexibility, endurance and overall health and well-being.
Mobile Infirmary Family Plaza is one of two Infirmary Health level two special care nurseries with two full-time neonatologists on staff. Dr. Gordon and Dr. Powers both specialize in neonatology and have extensive experience in caring for babies who are ill and require special attention. With the neonatologists on staff, the birth center is able to provide more advanced and specialized care than ever before, reducing the risk of infants having to be transferred to other facilities and keeping the mothers and babies together.
The Infirmary Health Mother’s Milk Depot is also located in Family Plaza. The milk depot provides breast milk to the Mother’s Milk Bank of Alabama to distribute to those in need. The Mothers’ Milk Depot at Infirmary Health relies on donations from healthy, lactating women who generously provide milk to help other babies. The donated milk is pasteurized, frozen and distributed per physician prescription by Mothers’ Milk Bank of Alabama.
Mobile Infirmary Family Plaza
5 Mobile Infirmary Circle
Mobile, AL 36607
