February is National Cat Health Month. It's the perfect time to brush up on the best ways to keep your furry friend in tip-top shape.
Daily Paws is a new digital platform dedicated to pet owners. In this clip they share some tips on how to make sure your cat lives a happy and healthy life.
Daily Paws is owned by the parent company of this television station, The Meredith Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.