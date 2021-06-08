June is National Dairy Month! Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic Americans have been increasingly more focused on boosting their immune health. As it turns out, you can buy wellness by the gallon! Laura Marbury, a registered dietitian with The Dairy Alliance, joined us to tell us more about the link between milk, dairy and immunity.
Real milk offers a unique combination of 13 essential nutrients, including vitamin A, vitamin D, zinc, selenium, and protein – these nutrients are vital to a healthy immune system and overall wellness.
Did you know 70% of our immune cells are found in our digestive tract? Studies show an association between yogurt consumption and an improved gut immune response. Yogurt with live cultures contains friendly bacteria, called probiotics, which promote a healthy digestive tract and can help boost the immune system. You can easily add yogurt to your breakfast routine or post workout smoothie to help boost immunity and increase your protein intake.
There are many ways to add more dairy foods to our diet. It doesn’t get any easier than enjoying an 8-ounce glass of real milk with each meal. Real milk and yogurt are also great in all kinds of recipes, like salad dressings, fruit and vegetable dips, or oatmeal. Try this Refreshingly Raspberry Smoothie made with protein-rich milk and yogurt, raspberries, and cucumber. If you grab a whole grain, you’ve got a full meal with all 5 food groups! No matter how you choose to enjoy it, remember, real milk is naturally nutrient rich like no other beverage.
For more recipes and information on the power of real milk’s nutrition, visit thedairyalliance.com, or follow The Dairy Alliance on social media.
