VIVA Health is gearing up for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 24, 2021. Joe spoke with Dr. Tara Bryant about the importance of this day and tips for remembering to take your medications.
Dr. Bryant says, "This program provides a safe, easy, and anonymous way for people to dispose of prescription drugs. This is important because prescription medications that are not used could end up lost, stolen, or misused. Millions of Americans misuse controlled prescription drugs, and the majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet."
She also encourages you to take your medication at the same time every day when you are doing another daily routine like brushing your teeth.
For more great tips, watch the clip above. You can visit takebackday.dea.gov for year-round disposal sites and to find your local collection site. Visit VIVA Health online today.
