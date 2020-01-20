Chelsey visited the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic with Infirmary Health to speak with Dr. Jessica Bhathal, an Endocrinologist at the clinic. Dr. Jessica Bhathal is one of the only physicians in the Gulf Coast region providing the Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (CGM) to patients dealing with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (CGM) is the first and only long-term implantable CGM that monitors glucose readings for up to 90 days. It’s designed for accuracy, comfort and continuous wear, helping patients more easily keep their blood glucose in a safe range and reach their goals. It requires only 4 changes a YEAR compared to 26-52 with other CGMs.
The Eversense® CGM System is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for continually measuring glucose levels in adults (18 years and older). Having the Eversense® sensor placed is straightforward and safe in a short, in-office appointment. The advanced sensor sits comfortably just under the skin of your upper arm and accurately monitors blood sugar for up to 90 days. Eversense® NOW is an app that allows users to have up to 5 friends and family follow their glucose readings. Eversense CGM is on par financially for other traditional CGMs and is billed for reimbursement under the same code.
Impact on patients includes improvements in diabetes-related stress, minimization of the burden of diabetes in their life and increased confidence in diabetes control. Dr. Bhathal specializes in Diabetes diagnosis, treatment and management. She is accepting new patients by physician referral. For more information on scheduling please call 251-435-1200.
To learn more about the Eversense CGM System please visit this website.
