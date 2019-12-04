North Baldwin Infirmary’s (NBI) Birth Center recently received recognition as one of four Bama Better Babies facilities in Alabama. This means that NBI’s Birth Center meets the highest standards for maternity care and infant feeding. In addition, NBI’s Birth Center is one of only seven hospitals in Alabama with the BABY-FRIENDLYTM designation and the only hospital in both Mobile and Baldwin Counties with this distinction.
Tours of the birth center are available as well as classes for expectant mothers.
Click on the video link to learn more about the facility.
