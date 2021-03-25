Dr. Adam Handwerger joined us on Studio10 to talk about their many options for Pediatric Care.
Adam Handwerger, M.D.
Dr. Handwerger graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in biology and received his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine. He completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at the University of South Alabama, following which, he completed his fellowship training in pediatric orthopaedic surgery at Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Atlanta, with Children’s Orthopaedics of Atlanta.
Dr. Handwerger is board certified by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and is a member of the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America. Dr. Handwerger specializes in the treatment of scoliosis, pediatric fractures, growth plate injuries, deformity correction, clubfoot and cerebral palsy.
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C.
6144 Airport Blvd
Mobile, AL 36608
