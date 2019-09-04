September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. About 1 in 9 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. It’s the most common cancer in American men other than skin cancer.
USA Health urologist Dr. Christopher Keel. Dr. Keel is board certified by the American Board of Urology and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He also serves as an adjunct assistant professor of surgery at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.
Dr. Keel sees patients at USA Health University Urology at 3290 Dauphin St. Suite 301 in Mobile. He also sees patients on Thursdays at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute Kilborn Clinic in Fairhope at 1047 Fairhope Ave. in Fairhope.
USA Health has the only multidisciplinary team in the region that covers all areas of prostate cancer.
Dr. Keel would like to discuss Prostate Cancer Awareness Month:
●Symptoms of prostate cancer
●When to see doctor
●What to discuss with a urologist
●When to be screened for prostate cancer / what tests are needed
●Treatment for prostate cancer
