One of the most significant problems that occurs after a natural disaster, whether a hurricane, earthquake or flood, is the collapse of health infrastructure. Most people in their emergency preparation tend to overlook a very significant aspect of their safety during and after a major catastrophe…their immediate family’s healthcare. Countless people are forced to relocate to other areas and no longer have access to their personal medical records, or the ability to communicate with their healthcare providers. This results in a huge void in people’s ability to access medical care and prescription refills to much needed prescriptions These problems were evident in recent storms like Michael, Florence, and Harvey and Telemedicine played a vital role in resolving these very issues for thousands of individuals and families.
One of the best solutions provided by Telemedicine is the use of secure, electronic, HIPPA compliant medical records.
Subscribers to Telemedicine have immediate virtual viewing and control of their critical medical history and information. This very important feature of Telemedicine insures that individuals and families are now able to access the vital care they need as well as refill prescriptions via, phone, video or Mobile App consultations.
We have suggestions and real solutions to share with your viewing audience. Thoughts for them to ponder and proactive steps that they can take to protect their family.
Bottled water, flashlights and battery-operated radios can not solve these situations…it is best to be prepared before the unexpected in every capacity.
Kat Pace
President/Founder RxGiveBack
Over 9 years of experience in Telehealth/Telemedicine, and a business owner compliant to provide telehealth services for the first and largest provider of Telemedicine in the USA in 47 states. A nationwide consultant for https://www.guidepoint.com/about-us/ as an expert in this field.
Mike Pace
CEO/Co-Founder RxGiveBack
Former Insurance Professional. Over 5 years of experience with PBM’s (Pharmacy Benefit Management) and prescription discount marketing.
RxGiveBack is headquartered on the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay and our market extends to the entire United States.
WEBSITE: https://rxgiveback.com/
RxGiveBack as a company, provides non-traditional Health Benefits to individuals, employers, associations, and educational institutions that can be implemented at any time of year. These benefits can be offered to full-time, part-time, and even seasonal participants.
•Teladoc: 24/7/365 access to Doctors with "ZERO" consultation fees. Up to 70% of medical issues can be solved by phone or video consultation. Call anytime for $0, visit with a U.S. primary care physician or pediatrician & get a prescription written, if medically necessary.
•And Much More...including substantial Prescription discounts, Aetna Dental, Vision discounts, and other excellent family benefits.
RxGiveBack was founded on the basis of our “ Passion for Giving Back” and encouraging other business owners to join us in this belief.
