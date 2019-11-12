Southern Cancer Center is hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive and you can help!
They are collecting donations from now until Nov. 20th. Donate your favorite Thanksgiving food items or any other non-perishable food items. Please drop off donations at any Southern Cancer Center location in Mobile or Baldwin Co, during regular business hours Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm. (locations: Providence Hospital, Springhill Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, Daphne on Hwy 90 & Foley next to South Baldwin Hospital)
Southern Cancer Center
251.625.6896
