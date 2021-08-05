Dr. Tara Bryant with VIVA Health spoke with Jennifer about staying healthy in the heat. It is very important for you to know the signs and symptoms of a heat stroke and heat exhaustion. For more information, visit this Facebook page.
The following information was provided by VIVA Health:
Q: Summertime in Alabama guarantees a few things: time spent outdoors with friends and family, good food, and a lot of sun. With all the time outdoors and the rising temperatures, the risk of skin cancer and heat-related illnesses greatly increases. Here with us today is Dr. Tara Bryant, Chief Medical Officer with Viva Health to tell us about sun proper skin protection and heat-related illnesses.
A: Proper skin protection from the sun helps to prevent skin damage and skin cancer. A major aspect of sun protection is using sunscreen properly. There are many forms of sunscreen to choose from and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using one with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher. You do want to make sure to read the label and follow directions about reapplying sunscreen, especially if you’re swimming or sweating.
Q: What if you’re out and about and don’t have sunscreen available?
A: I suggest grabbing an umbrella to carry with you. Try to stay in shaded areas and wear protective clothing such a wide-brimmed hat to protect your nose, ears, and lips, sunglasses to protect your eyes, and grab a lightweight long sleeved shirt. It’s really important to do monthly self-skin exams to look for any misshapen or darker spots that could potentially be skin cancer. Also, a yearly skin check appointment with a dermatologist is highly recommended. The good news is that when caught early, skin cancer is highly curable.
Q: Another important aspect of sun safety is knowing the signs and prevention of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. When do these usually occur?
A: Heat-related illnesses occur when the body’s temperature control system is overloaded, and there is a difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion can make you feel very nauseous, tired, and sweaty. With heat stroke you may experience similar symptoms as heat exhaustion, but key signs are dizziness, confusion and losing consciousness. It is important with a heat stroke to seek immediate medical attention.
Q: How do you prevent heat-related illnesses?
A: Drink more fluids when spending time outside. Stay indoors when temperatures are extreme, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and definitely don’t do strenuous exercise or activities outside during this time of day. Also, as mentioned earlier, wear a hat, loose-fitting clothing, and sunglasses.
Q: If you or someone you encounter is suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke, what should you do?
A: The two most important things to remember with heat stroke are call 911 and don’t give the person anything to drink. For both heat stroke and heat exhaustion, move to a cool place, loosen clothing, use cool, wet cloths, or take a cool bath.
