Dr. Harrison Pearl a Vascular Neurologist with Mobile Infirmary joined us on Studio10 to talk about Stroke Awareness.
It's important to seek help as quickly as possible and remember to B.E. F.A.S.T.!
B - Balance
E - Eyes
F - Face
A - Arm
S - Speech
T - Terrible Headache
Those are some of the key signs and symptoms to watch for.
Here are links to more information on strokes.
https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/recursos-en-espanol
https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-risk-factors
https://www.stroke.org/en/life-after-stroke
https://www.stroke.org/-/media/stroke-files/lets-talk-about-stroke/prevention/lets-talk-about-black-americans-and-stroke-sheet.pdf?la=en
