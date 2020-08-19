Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Centre has the latest, state-of-the-art solutions for tattoo removal, hair transplant and reducing underarm sweat.
Information provided by Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care Centre:
Tattoo removal: PicoSure is the latest advancement in tattoo removal services.
– Reduced side effects, including less injury to surrounding skin
– Fewer treatments than traditional lasers
– Improved clearance, even on difficult ink colors (including blues and greens) and recalcitrant tattoos
– Quick treatments that last just minutes
Neograft Hair Transplant: the “state-of-the-art” solution for hair loss…the first MINIMALLY INVASIVE Automated Hair Transplant System. Follicles are transplanted one by one for maximum amount of coverage with a 98% take rate. No linear scarring in the back of the scalp, so hair can be worn as desired. This procedure reduces downtime with maximum benefit.
MiraDry: miraDry is a safe, clinically proven, FDA-cleared solution for significantly reducing underarm sweat. It’s an outpatient procedure performed in your physician’s office, and it doesn’t involve any surgical incisions or cuts. miraDry works by delivering precisely controlled electromagnetic energy to the underarm area, eliminating the underarm sweat glands. Two procedures are typically recommended, 3 months apart, to maximize the quality and duration of results. Each appointment generally lasts about an hour. miraDry is the only FDA-cleared procedure that provides a lasting reduction of underarm sweat in a completely non-invasive way.
Easy access to patient care with weekend appointments available: Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care Centre has locations along the Gulf Coast including Mobile, Daphne, Bay Minette, Niceville, Miramar Beach/Destin and Panama City to help serve you. Call to schedule-251-631-3570-AL or 850-502-5989-FL
On the Web: advanceddermclinic.com
