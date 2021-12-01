The following information was provided by Semmes Woman's Club:
The Semmes Christmas Tour & Shop Hop 2021 will be held on Sat. Dec. 11, 2021 from 1-6PM. Turn in your tickets from 1-3PM at Mary G. Montgomery High School drive-through for a chance to win one of (3) Cash Prize drawings of $100 each. Tour guests will also receive a Tour Map and wristband. The Tour Map lists 21 Host Shops and 16 local Tasting Tour partners who will provide favorite holiday treats on site. The map lists the Host Stops in a suggested route, but guests are free to visit at the featured retail shops, businesses, City parks, and landmarks at their own leisure. Each Host Stop will offer a raffle plus a variety of giveaways, discounts, contests, entertainment and more for Tour guests. Semmes Woman’s Club has sponsored this event for 12 years, excluding 2020. Proceeds go towards ongoing Semmes Woman’s Club projects and the Semmes Senior Center. $10 Advance tickets available at Meggie B’s, Semmes Senior Center, Semmes Chamber of Commerce, Second Impression and Gone Country. $12 Day of event tickets available at MGM drive-through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.