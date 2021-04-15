Spring is here and for many who lead an active lifestyle, it may be the season when some of those aches and pains start to pop up.
We spoke with Dr. Jeffrey Conrad about the types of pain and injuries that can be treated at The Orthopaedic Group.
Here's information provided by The Orthopaedic Group on Dr. Conrad:
Dr. Conrad, a sports medicine specialist, graduated college from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He received his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine, graduating with AOA honors. After finishing his residency in orthopaedic surgery, he completed his fellowship training in sports medicine and shoulder surgery at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Dr. Conrad is board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery in both Orthopaedic Surgery and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. He specializes in sports medicine and shoulder surgery, which consists of shoulder arthroscopy, arthroscopic rotator cuff repairs, arthroscopic instability repair, shoulder arthroplasty, including reverse shoulder arthroplasty, shoulder reconstruction, and shoulder fracture fixation. He also specializes in knee arthroscopy, knee ligament reconstructions, and cartilage restoration procedures, including autologous chondrocyte implantation.
Dr. Conrad is a member of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Association of North America where he has served as a clinical instructor for arthroscopic courses. He is a member of most area hospital staffs. He serves as the team doctor for several high school sports teams including St Pauls Episcopal School. He is also the team doctor for Spring Hill College. Dr. Conrad also helps with taking care of athletes from the University of Mobile, University of South Alabama and the Senior Bowl.
In his free time, Dr. Conrad enjoys spending time with his wife and kids. He is also an avid runner and triathlete. He has been competing in triathlons for over 25 years and has finished multiple half ironman and full Ironman triathlons including the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. He has also competed in many marathons including the Boston Marathon.
“My goal is to get you back on the field, to work or to an active lifestyle.” - Dr. Conrad
The Orthopaedic Group, P. C.
6144 Airport Boulevard
Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 476-5050
