The following information was provided by USA Health:
Because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases locally, the 14th Annual GO Run for gynecologic oncology will be held virtually on Sept. 25-26.
Runners and supporters can sign up online and run wherever they like – whether it’s on a treadmill, indoor track or the great outdoors. Participants are invited to post photos on their social media pages using the hashtag #GORun21.
Proceeds from the GO Run, presented by the Catranis Family Charitable Foundation, benefit gynecologic cancer research at the MCI. The American Cancer Society estimates that 116,760 cases of gynecologic cancers will be diagnosed in the United States in 2021 and approximately 34,080 women will die from these cancers, which include cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal and vulvar malignancies.
“Because of the GO Run, we’ve really grown our research portfolio,” said Rodney Rocconi, M.D., a gynecologic oncologist at the MCI and professor of gynecologic oncology at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.
One research project under way at the MCI involves a vaccine, now in clinical trials, that may prolong the lives of certain ovarian cancer patients. Another project builds upon findings from an anti-cancer compound tested in chickens, with the hope that it may treat or prevent ovarian cancer in women.
Since the event’s inception, teams have been a popular way to show support for gynecologic cancer survivors, and this is still true for the virtual experience, said Caroline Smith, director of USA Medical Affairs Development. “Teams are always one of the highlights of the GO Run experience, as friends and family members rally in support of their loved ones,” she said.
The fee for participating in the virtual GO Run is $35 for adults and $15 for those 12 and under. Registration can be completed online at runsignup.com.
