USA Mitchell Cancer Institute has a new cancer support group for all cancers. Sheila McElhaney, associate manager of patient supportive care services at the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute, joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the new groups including Breast Friends Forever support group and the Sisterhood of Survivorship group.
USA Health is also hosting its GO Run 5K for GYN Oncology research on September 25, 2021 at USA's Campus. For more information about the run, visit this website.
For more info on support groups, visit usamci.com or follow them on Facebook @mitchellcancer.
