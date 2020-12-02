INFORMATION BELOW PROVIDED BY VITAL JUICE CO.
My name is Chaunette McKinney. I have been juicing for my family and I for about 10 years. After my last child, I had many health problems that were not named (I had cancer in my sinuses, an autoimmune disease and found that I was allergic to almost everything) until 4.5 years after her birth. I went to several doctors and started a journey trying to improve my quality of life. After attending INR seminars (seminars that doctors and nutritionists go to, to keep their licenses current), I went to a class about gut health. In that class, I learned the importance of gut health and how it effects your entire body and mind. I also learned that the only way to improve your gut health was to eat a plant-based diet, a diet with high amounts of fruits and vegetables.
We offer home deliveries every week on Sunday (if your order is placed by Thursday). We deliver to Saraland, Satsuma, Mobile, Daphne, SF, Loxley, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Pace/Milton, Pensacola Beach, FL.
Vital Juice Co.
Located in inside the Fairhope Piggly Wiggly
100 Plantation Pointe, Fairhope, AL 36532
