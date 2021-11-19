November is American Diabetes Month, a great time to focus on prevention and risks as well as available resources for the health of you and those you love. Because diet and exercise are key factors to managing Type 2 diabetes, the most common type, planning ahead will be critical to success during the holiday season, when sweet temptations typically abound.
Q: What is the difference in types of diabetes?
A: Type 1 Diabetes occurs at every age and in people of every race, shape, and size; it occurs when the body does not produce insulin.
Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes. It occurs when the body doesn’t use insulin properly. While some people can control their blood sugar levels with healthy eating and exercise, others may need medication or insulin to help manage it.
Q: What is prediabetes?
A: Prediabetes is the state when blood sugar levels that are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. A relatively simple blood test-- called the A1C test-- can give you a picture of your average blood sugar level over the past two to three months. If your A1C level is between 5.7 and less than 6.5%, your levels have been in the prediabetes range. If you have an A1C level of 6.5% or higher, your levels were in the diabetes range.
Q: What preventive actions can I take if someone’s numbers need to improve?
A: Making sure to incorporate daily moderate exercise and making better food choices can quickly yield a positive impact. For some, early treatment as well as moderate lifestyle changes can return blood sugar levels to a normal range, effectively preventing or delaying type 2 diabetes.
This holiday season, start by examining carbohydrate portion sizes, aiming for portions no bigger than a quarter of a 9-inch plate. For sweets, opt for very small portions and save them for special occasions so meals center around healthier foods.
Q: Where can viewers learn more?
A: Start by talking to your health care provider and requesting an A1C test. You may also, visit the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org to learn more about research, advocacy, and healthy living.
