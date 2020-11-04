Charlie Wilson from VIVA Health joined us on Studio10 with some important medicare information that may benefit you.
The following information was provided by VIVA Health:
During Medicare’s Annual Enrollment period, which began October 15 and ends December 7, VIVA Medicare team members are available to help eligible recipients understand the options they have and can assist in switching their current plan to a plan that fits their health needs and budget better.
How is VIVA making it safe to enroll during this time?
In light of COVID- 19, VIVA MEDICARE is offering socially distant, in-person meetings as well as virtual meetings, which can be found on their website at www.VivaHealth.com/live. VIVA has also made it very easy to ask questions or enroll right over the phone.
What do we need to know about choosing a Medicare plan?
With only a couple months to make this decision, VIVA encourages recipients to do research now. Understanding the options available with Medicare can be confusing and plans can change from year to year, so it is important to understand the changes and plans prior to the December 7 deadline. VIVA MEDICARE plans can include: premiums starting at $0 per month, $0 Primary Care Physician visits, dental, and vision coverage, quarterly over-the-counter drug allowance, pharmacy mail order, generic drugs starting at $0, worldwide emergency coverage, no referrals to see most specialists, fitness center benefits, and much more.
Where do I go for more information?
To learn more, visit VivaHealth.com/Medicare or call toll-free at 1-888-830-VIVA(8482) (TTY users call 711).
