October is breast cancer awareness month. We talk a lot about breast cancer in women but Dr. Tara Bryant who is the Chief Medical Officer for Viva Health says men need to pay attention too.
The following information was provided by VIVA Health:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man. Although breast cancer in men is much less common, it’s important to be aware of the symptoms.
Q: What are some of the symptoms of breast cancer in men?
A: Many are the same as found in women:
- A lump or swelling in the breast
- Redness or flaky skin in the breast
- Irritation or dimpling of breast skin
- Nipple discharge
- Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area
If any of these symptoms arise, it’s important to get checked by a doctor right away.
Q: What are some of the risk factors for breast cancer in men?
A: Several factors can increase a man’s chance of getting breast cancer. Having risk factors does not mean a man will get breast cancer, but it’s important to do everything possible to reduce your chances.
- The risk for breast cancer increases with age. Most breast cancers are found after age 50.
- A man’s risk for breast cancer is higher if a close family member has had breast cancer.
- Men who had radiation therapy to the chest have a higher risk of getting breast cancer.
- Drugs containing estrogen, such as drugs that were used to treat prostate cancer in the past, can increase men’s breast cancer risk.
- Certain conditions that affect the testicles, like injury to, swelling in, or surgery to remove the testicles can increase breast cancer risk.
- Also, liver disease and being overweight or obese place men at a higher risk for breast cancer.
Men should talk to their doctor about any family history of cancer.
Q: What can men do to reduce the risk of breast cancer?
A: If several members of their family have had breast or ovarian cancer, or if one family member has a known BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation, share this information with a doctor. A doctor may make a referral for genetic counseling.
All men can lower their risk by keeping a healthy weight and exercising regularly. In addition, avoiding alcohol is important.
Q: How is breast cancer treated?
A: As in women, treatment for breast cancer in men depends on how big the tumor is and how far it has spread. Treatment may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, and targeted therapy.
Q: Where can men learn more about breast cancer?
A: The National Cancer Institute and American Cancer Society are great resources. Your primary care provider can also provide resources close to home.
