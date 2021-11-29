November presents an annual opportunity to raise collective awareness and educate the public about COPD, a group of chronic respiratory disorders that can negatively affect one’s quality of life. From a nagging cough to trouble participating in physical activities, the effects can make holiday social gatherings awkward or less desirable for many. For this reason and more, it is important to recognize the causes and symptoms associated with a diagnosis as well as to learn how those affected can better navigate daily life.
Q: What is COPD?
A: This acronym stands for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is a group of diseases that cause breathing problems, like emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and asthma. It is a progressive disease, meaning it gets worse over time, that makes it hard to breathe. COPD can cause coughing that produces large amounts of mucus, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and other symptoms.
Q: What are the causes?
A: COPD can often be prevented. Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of COPD. Most people who have COPD smoke or used to smoke. However, up to 25 percent of people with COPD never smoked. Other causes are a rare genetic condition or long-term exposure to other lung irritants—such as air pollution, chemical fumes, or dusts.
Q: If I am diagnosed with COPD, can I still thrive?
A: COPD is a major cause of disability and the fourth leading cause of death in the United States). Millions of people are diagnosed with COPD, but many more people may have the disease and don’t even know it.
To live your best life, quit smoking, if you haven’t already. You also should talk with doctor about following an appropriate eating plan and finding safe physical activities. Your doctor may suggest eating smaller, more frequent meals; resting before eating; and taking vitamins or nutritional supplements. When it comes to exercise, you may find it hard to remain active with your symptoms. However, physical activity can strengthen the muscles that help you breathe and improve your overall wellness.
Finally, rehab, medication, oxygen therapy, and surgery also may be necessary. As always, you should seek ongoing professional advice from your health care provider to ensure you are fully supported and armed with the most accurate information.
Do you have some tips you can share with our viewers for how to better manager and live with COPD?
A: Yes!
- Do activities slowly.
- Put items you use often in one easy-to-reach place.
- Find simple ways to cook, clean, and do other chores.
- Ask for help in making things more accessible in your house so that you won't need to climb stairs as often.
- Keep your clothes loose, and wear clothes and shoes that are easy to put on and take off.
