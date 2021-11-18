Local Viva Medicare plan receives elite 5-Star national ranking from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services – What this means for Medicare-eligible Alabamians and their enrollment periods
The following information was provided by Viva Health:
Q: It’s an important time of year for Medicare members. With us today is Charlie Wilson with Viva Medicare to tell us more.
A: It’s Annual Enrollment Period or AEP, which is the time of year when Medicare and Medicare Advantage members can change their health plan for the upcoming year. AEP began last Friday and is open until December 7th. Almost anyone with Medicare Parts A and B can join, switch, or drop a Medicare Advantage plan or Medicare Prescription Drug Plan during AEP. If you’re currently on original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan and want to switch to another plan, now’s the time to do it.
Q: Who qualifies to enroll in a Medicare plan?
A: To enroll in original Medicare or Medicare Advantage plan, you must be 65 or older, but if you’re under age 65, you may still quality if you have certain disabilities and certain types of kidney disease or ALS. If you enroll by midnight on December 7th, which is when AEP ends, your coverage begins on January 1, 2022.
Q: You mentioned original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. What’s the difference?
A: Original Medicare covers Medicare Part A, which is your hospital insurance, and Part B, which is your medical insurance. Medicare Advantage plans, like Viva Medicare, cover everything Original Medicare covers and also includes prescription drug coverage. Depending on the plan, you also get extra benefits and services, including dental and over-the counter allowances, access to gyms, and other extra benefits.
Q: Medicare Annual Enrollment Period ends December 7th but are there any other times someone can change plans?
A: We’re excited to share that Viva Medicare is now the first and only Alabama-based plan to receive a 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This is great news for Medicare-eligible Alabamians because 5-Star plans get a special enrollment period that allows Medicare members to switch from their current Medicare plan to a Medicare plan with a 5-Star rating that’s in the “excellent” category. This special enrollment period means that for the first time, Medicare members in Alabama can change plans outside of AEP. The change can only happen once per year and, again, only plans with a 5-Star rating are able to enroll current Medicare members into their plan after December 7th.
I’ll also mention that the ability to enroll in a 5-Star plan year-round couldn’t have come at a better time for residents of Mobile and Baldwin Counties. There’s a new Medicare Advantage plan called Viva Medicare Infirmary Health Advantage (HMO) specifically for Mobile and Baldwin Counties, that allows members to receive most of their care from the Infirmary Health System. This plan includes all the participating providers within the Infirmary Health System, and Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Infirmary LTAC Hospital Plus, all Infirmary Health affiliates and medical clinics.
Q: How can people learn more about Medicare, Annual or Special Enrollment Periods, and the new Viva Medicare Infirmary Health Advantage plan?
A: They can visit medicare.gov or vivahealth.com/medicare. We are also happy to answer questions on the phone at 1-888-830-VIVA (8482). TTY users should dial 711. Our licensed sales agents are available from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week during AEP.
