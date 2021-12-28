The end of the year is a great time to reflect and set goals. For many, one of these should be leaving behind nicotine use. However, because reaching this goal can be really difficult, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed or defeated. Yet, there is hope! Quitting successfully means managing two big adjustments— programming your brain to operate without nicotine and going about your daily routines without tobacco. These shifts are tough but not impossible. Once you make the decision to do so, your whole body will thank you!
Q: Why is quitting so hard to do?
A: Many people who smoke become addicted to nicotine, a drug that is found naturally in tobacco. Cigarettes are designed to rapidly deliver nicotine to your brain, triggering the release of chemicals that make you feel good. Over time, nicotine changes how your brain works and makes it seem like you need nicotine just to feel okay.
Q: Many people who try to quit smoking feel angry and agitated. Why is that?
A: When you stop smoking, your brain gets irritable. As a result, you might get anxious or upset. You might have a hard time concentrating or sleeping, have strong urges to smoke, or just feel generally uncomfortable. These feelings are called withdrawal, but the good news is this gets better a few weeks after quitting as your brain gets used to not having nicotine.
Q: What about people who have stopped smoking cigarettes and switched to vaping? Is that better for their heath?
A: While vaping is less harmful than smoking, it’s still not safe. Nicotine is the primary agent, just like in regular cigarettes. It raises your blood pressure and spikes your adrenaline, which increases your heart rate and the likelihood of having a heart attack.
Q: If people are trying to quit smoking but feel overwhelmed and alone, where should they turn for help and support?
A: If you are having trouble quitting on your own, consider joining a support group. Many hospitals, workplaces, and community groups offer classes to help people quit smoking. You may also ask your family members and friends to support you in your efforts to quit. A few additional options include:
- Researching medicine options- Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) works by replacing some of the nicotine you used to get from cigarettes, so you don’t feel as uncomfortable. There are five different NRTs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- Calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW to access a host of resources, including free or reduced-cost quit medicine
- Speaking with your doctor or other health care professional
- Researching free online or text-to-phone options
- Finding a local class or counselor
(Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
Statistics to Consider (via Alabama Department of Health’s “2019 The Burden of Tobacco in Alabama Report”)
- 21.5 percent of adults in Alabama are current cigarette smokers.
- 23.3 percent of males smoke/ 20.0 percent of females smoke
- Alabama has the 8th highest adult smoking prevalence rate in the nation.
- 10.1 percent of mothers reported smoking during pregnancy.
- 10.9 percent of high school students are current smokers
- 8,823 deaths in Alabama were attributable to smoking-related causes.
