During Medicare’s Annual Enrollment period, which began October 15 and ends December 7, VIVA Medicare team members are available to help eligible recipients understand the options they have and can assist in switching their current plan to a plan that fits their health needs and budget better.
What is AEP?
AEP is the Annual Enrollment Period, which began Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7th. This is the time where anyone with Original Medicare or a Medicare Plan can change health insurance coverage.
What do we need to know about choosing a Medicare plan?
With only a couple months to make this decision, VIVA encourages recipients to do research now. Understanding the options available with Medicare can be confusing and plans can change from year to year, so it is important to understand the changes and plans prior to the December 7 deadline.
VIVA MEDICARE plans can include: premiums starting at $0 per month, $0 Primary Care Physician visits, dental, and vision coverage, quarterly over-the-counter drug allowance, pharmacy mail order, generic drugs starting at $0, worldwide emergency coverage, no referrals to see most specialists, fitness center benefits, and much more.
What are some things we need to be cautious of?
In choosing a Medicare plan, eligible participants should also be aware of scams from third- party vendors that are using scare tactics to gain personal information. Eligible participants will want to make sure he or she is dealing with a reputable company.
Avoid becoming a victim with these facts.
· Do not give your social security number over the phone. Medicare will never ask an enrollee for this.
· Never pay for your Medicare cards. They are free.
· Never give out your bank account info. Medicare will never ask an enrollee for this.
If you or your loved one suspects a scam, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
VIVA Medicare achieved 4 1/2 out of 5 stars for plan year 2020 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This is VIVA’s fifth year in a row being a 4-Star plan or higher. In addition, members have given VIVA one of the highest ratings of a plan in Alabama for the 10th year in a row.
To learn more, visit VivaHealth.com/Medicare to ask questions or schedule a meeting, stop by one of our Viva Health Cafes, or call toll-free at 1-888-830-VIVA(8482) (TTY users call 711).
