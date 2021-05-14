Dr. Jennifer Pierce with USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the importance of Women's Health Week and being Cervical Cancer Aware.
The following information was provided by USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute:
Women’s Health week is May 9 – May 13. Dr. Jennifer Pierce, M.D. is a gynecologic oncologist at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute and has conducted significant advocacy work and research around cervical cancer prevention. Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable types of cancer, wherein 99 percent of the cases are linked to the human papillomavirus (HPV), for which there is a widely available vaccine.
Dr. Pierce has studied vaccine uptake in Alabama, where uptake levels are significantly low, especially when compared to our high rates of HPV-related cancers.
“We want to make sure women are aware that 1:3 women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, at least 50% of them preventable. Many cancers are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes and a few simple steps like HPV vaccination, cervical and breast cancer screening, as well as colon cancer screening. All of which actually prevent cancers from forming.”
As the region’s only academic cancer research center, USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute serves as a center for advanced services in the treatment of cancer with radiation, surgical and medical oncology. The oncologists at USA Health are experienced at giving patients every opportunity to fight, overcome and survive following the cancer diagnoses. Their team of surgical oncologists perform procedures at USA Health University Hospital and USA Health Children's & Women's Hospital. It is their mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative solutions to improve cancer outcomes. Every breakthrough they make is built on an advancement of knowledge through science.
Mitchell Cancer Institute hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To learn more or schedule an appointment, please visit USAMCI.com
