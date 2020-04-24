Ingredients:
1/2 cup chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
1/4 cup dry white wine
3 tablespoons plain dried bread crumbs
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh oregano, or 1/2 teaspoon dried
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme, or 1/2 teaspoon dried
2 teaspoon olive oil
1 garlic clove minced
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
1 1/4 pounds red snapper fillets, cut into four pieces
4 thinly slices carrots
4 medium zucchini, thinly slices
2 teaspoons of melted butter
Preheat the oven to 375˚F; spray a 9X13 inch glass or ceramic baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In a small bowl, combine the parsley, wine, bread crumbs, lemon zest, lemon juice, oregano, thyme, oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Let stand, covered, until it forms a paste like consistency, about 10 minutes.
Place the fish, skin side down, in the baking dish. With a spatula, spread the herb paste over the fillets. Bake until the fish is just opaque in the center and the herb paste has formed a crust, about 12 minutes.
Meanwhile, place the carrots in a steamer basket; set in a medium saucepan with 1 inch boiling water. Cover and steam 5 minutes; add the zucchini and steam until the vegetables are firm but tender, about 3 minutes longer. Toss gently with the butter. Serve the snapper, with the vegetables on the side.
Makes 4 Servings
