Is your wardrobe ready for Fall? If not, we know just the designer for you! Hilton Hollis joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about his 2019 Fall collection and how he was inspired to create these looks. Hilton has traveled the world to find the perfect textures, patterns and colors to bring into his special collections.
Two models were styled in Hilton's perfect Fall looks. He explained that the purple/plum color is perfect for the colder weather and had another stunning professional dress filled with a mixture of colors that are great to wear in the Fall.
You can see these beautiful pieces for yourself on August 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Ballin's LTD. Visit them at 9 Du Rhu Dr, Mobile, AL 36608 or given them a call at (251) 304-0044. You can also look at Hilton's previous collections and styles on his website.
