A day of fun for a great cause is coming up! "Hold the Line" is hosted by the Women's Resource center in Mobile. This is their Fall fundraiser event that includes a family fishing tournament, fun run, 5k and much more! It takes place Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Live Oak Landing in Bay Minette (8700 Stockton Way Bay Minette, AL 36507). You can register on their website and the day of!
The fishing tournament starts at first light and the run takes off at 8 a.m.
Women's Resource Center is a local pregnancy center in Mobile. They provide free and confidential medical and educational services to the community. Services include STD testing, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes, and the SRA student program. Their two locations are located on Downtowner Loop and Semmes.
For more information, call WRC at (251) 344-4357 or visit them online!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.