Combining the elegance of a full-service bridal boutique with a showroom of beautiful gowns under $3000, we create the perfect moment for our brides to Say Yes without overstepping their budgets. Bliss Bridal offers brides an upscale, yet affordable, experience in Fairhope, AL, New Orleans, LA and Hattiesburg, MS. Please visit Bliss Bridal for a one-of-a-kind experience while shopping for your wedding gown. Finding you the perfect gown while providing amazing customer service is of the utmost importance to us. The experience a bride has shopping for her wedding gown is our top priority and we dedicate ourselves to the bride and her happiness.
Most engagements take place from Thanksgiving to the New Year and is known as Bridal Season. If you are one of the lucky ladies to get engaged during this time, don’t wait and make your appointment at Bliss Bridal now. Some things to remember:
- Book your appointment early, don’t wait. Bliss Bridal wants to make your experience personal so they only allow one bridal party at a time.
- It takes 5-6 months to receive your gown once selected.
- Expect 2-3 months for alterations
Therefore, you really need to count 9 months backward from when you are getting married. This allows you the time needed to make your dress, and day, perfect.
We are open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are suggested as dressing room space is limited and we strive to provide each customer with individual and special attention. Brides with appointments are always given priority however the showroom is open for walk-ins to browse. We welcome anyone to stop in and see what we are all about if appointments allow! Please call Bliss Bridal to schedule an appointment.
Visit us at our website at www.BEABLISSBRIDE.com or like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/beablissbride/
