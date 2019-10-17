Get ready for Festa Italiana! Festa Italiana is a celebration of all things Italian. The festival will include yummy food like shrimp scampi, meatballs, lasagna, sausage and pepper sandwiches and tiramisu. You will need to bring your wallet to purchase these delicious dishes. Italian dancers will also be there and music are all part of the event. Visitors are able to find out about their Italian heritage and purchase Italian souvenirs. Festa Italiana is their major fundraising event and proceeds will be used to supplement their annual charitable donations in the Pensacola area. You can attend Festa Italiana on Friday October 18, 2019 and Saturday, October 19, 2019. Find more information here.
Dr. Mark DeNuzio joined Chelsey and Joe in the Studio10 Kitchen with his friend, Andy Fricano, to make Cheese Ravioli. The recipe includes:
Dough
2 cups flour
2 extra large eggs
2-3 tablespoons water
1 tsp salt
Mix in a bowl, knead, and run through a pasta roller
Cheese Blend
2 lbs ricotta (I prefer whole milk ricotta)
3 cups shredded mozzarella
2 extra large eggs
1 cup grated Romano or Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup diced fresh parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine ingredients in a bowl and mix until uniform
Red Sauce
Use homemade or your favorite jar of red tomato sauce.
1. Using the #7 or #8 setting on the pasta machine, roll out a sheet of dough.
2. Cut the dough into large squares.
3. Place the cheese blend on the dough and fold the dough over to make a triangle or rectangle.
4. Use a little water on the inside edges to ensure the dough is sealed.
5. Use a fork to press around the edges to seal the ravioli.
6. Poke 3-4 small holes in the ravioli.
7. Cook in salted boiling water until the ravioli float and the edges are al dente, usually about 5 minutes.
8. Drain the water, plate and cover with sauce.
Buon Appetito!
